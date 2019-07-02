Speech to Text for Access mat approved

/. enjoying the sand and surf is a favorite summertime activity at fosteráarend beach. but is it accessible to everyone? that is what the park board is trying to ensure. they're moving forward with purchasing an access mat from access rec. the mat will provide a portable access route á making it easier for people with any mobility issues to get to the shore. one beachá goer who likes to fish on these waters says he agrees with the decision to include "i think it would be great actually for the community and the city and especially the kids and the families that want to bring their kids and enjoy the summertimes here and stuff like that." the mat would cost around 10áthousand dollars. approximately 2áthousand of that will be covered by fundraising organized by opportunity services á the employment agency for adults with disabilities./// continuing coverage kimt news 3 continues