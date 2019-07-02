Speech to Text for Chris Nelson's PM Weather Forecast

off it's fireworks thursday? a brief strong storm is possible today with hail and gusty winds. the storms should begin to weaken before midnight tonight, even before that. this is all around a sagging stationary front that is tracking south. break in the action for storms and rain is likely for tonight as partly cloudy skies and lows in the 60s. the break is shortá lived as another period of unsettled weather and widespread convection is possible. models have been trending later on wednesday and into independence day. some of these storms could be severe. friday and saturday ushers in more stormy weather, and only time will tell if the ingredients come together to form severe storms. overall, the closer we get to the weekend will mean temperatures returning back to normal near 80. tonight: partly cloudy, slight chance lows: upper 60s winds: nnw 5á10 mph tomorrow: increasing clouds with chance for showers/storm s highs: mid 80s winds: se 5á10 tomorrow night: mostly cloudy, storms