Speech to Text for Cerro Gordo Co. ends extended health benefits

the the cerro gordo county board of supervisors has decided to end a benefit that could impact some retired employees. kimt news 3's nick kruszalnicki is finding out how the move could save the county millions of dollars. nick?xxx live some former cerro gordo county employees are currently receiving paid health care coverage from the time they retired á until they turn 65. there's about 25 retirees who benefit currently and it's estimated to cost the county 4 point 4 million dollars. but it looks like the perk is coming to an end.xxx "it's just not sustainable for the taxpayers of cerro gordo county to continue to pay for this program." in a contentious vote.. the county board of supervisors voted to end paid health care benefits for some retired employees. tom meyer, the county's director of administrative services compiled the data á leading to the outcome. "this was a very tough decision for the supervisors, we have a lot of good employees and this is no way a reflection on the employees and the kind of job they do." to qualify for the benefits, an employee would have had to be hired before 2010 and have 30 years of service by the age of 58. about 100 more employees who have not yet retired, could have been eligible. "as claims increase and there's more people on the plan, then there's a cost to that too because we're selfáinsured, so that cost is borne by the taxpayers." both chris watts and casey callanan voted to end the extended benefits, while tim latham voted no, saying it was unfair to those who served the county for so many years. supervisor watts tells me this type of benefit á was unheard of. "no other county in the state of iowa has had a i spoke to some mason city residents offá camera earlier today, and they agree with the board's decision to end those benefits, saying it costs taxpayers too much money. live in mason city, nick kruszalnicki kimt news 3. the health care coverage benefit for those retirees will expire on july first á 2022 á when county union contracts expire./// another