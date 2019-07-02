Speech to Text for Alzheimer's & Medical Marijuana

people who have alzheimer's disease are now elligible to enroll in minnesota's medical marijuana program. the program decided to add the disease to the list of qualifying conditions in december á and it went into effect yesterday. tara (taráuh not tairáuh) thomas is the supervising nurse at visiting angels á an ináhome care service in rochester. some of the patients they serve have alzheimer's. while she thinks medical marijuana could potentially help calm some patients anger or frustration á she has some other concerns. for one á how a caretaker for their spouse who has alzheimer's will decide how much cannabis to give their spouse.xxx i've got nearly 30 years of nursing experiences and i've worked at visiting angels for over 7 and i've worked with dementia patients for longer than that and i can't tell you how much to take so how is an 85 year old with no experience supposed to figure that out? while alzheimer's patients can now enroll in the progra with certification from a minnesota health care provider á they can't receive the medical cannabis until august first./// coming up in sports á the iáhá sáaáa has released postseason pairing for class 3a and 4a. plus á they might be rivals on the field á but tonight the mohawks and knights rally as one to beat cancer á next á in sports.///