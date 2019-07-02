Speech to Text for Minnesota Budget kicks in

see where the closures are./// minnesota's 48 billion dollar budget is now in effect... as of yesterday. kimt news 3's annalise johnson is taking a look at how the budget is affecting the state's natural resources. she joins us live. annalise á how is governor walz's budget impacting our land á water á and wildlife? xxx live katie á george á i'm here at silver lake in rochester. flooding has been a big concern in our area recently. funding the minnesota department of natural resources' water management activities is just one of the ways of the new budget is putting money towards protecting the state's natural resources.xxx "if we do nothing, nothing changes. we can do nothing and in 5 years it will be worse." hunter and fisherman jeff minske thinks investing funds to combat issues such as chronic wasting disease and aquatic invasive species is the right move... but he wishes the state would do even more to protect our natural resources. here's a breakdown of how the new minnesota budget is funding our water á land á and wildlife. the state is investing more than four million dollars into fighting chronic wasting disease á a deadly neurological disease that impacts deerá elk á and moose. the omnibus bill also provides money to the board of animal health to do inspections and for the university of minnesota to develop cáwád testing and monitoring. 2 million dollars is going towards supporting sustainable timber harvest. 1.5 million dollars will help protect our public waters... the investment will allow the dnr to respond to flooding and lake level concerns. to help stop the spread of aquatic invasive species á the surcharge on boat registrations is increasing from 5 dollars to 10á60... this will provide nearly 2 million dollars for the dnr to conduct invasive species inspections. the budget puts more than 800 thousand dollars towards expanding angler surveys beyond minnesota's 10 largest lakes if you enjoy the state's parks and trails á 5 million dollars is being put towards expanding the rehabilitation of trails. 2 million more dollars will buy more acreage to round out state parks. "the more money we put into it, the better off we're going to be." minske thinks paying to protect natural resources will pay off for future generations. "in the future not so much for me but for like my grandkids. we have to get a hold on some of these invasive species now so that we have the resource later." the omnibus bill also helps fund high school fishing leagues and firearms safety programs... plus it helps pay for managing cross country ski trails. live in rochester annalise johnson kimt news 3./// thank you annalise. the omnibus bill also covers funding for the dánár to maintain existing services and inflation related cost increases such as health care and salaries for employees./// for the first time in a while á it's a somewhat quiet