Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Firework safety

What you need to know to have a safe and fun holiday.

Posted: Jul 2, 2019 4:51 PM
Updated: Jul 2, 2019 4:51 PM
Posted By: Raquel Hellman
Mason City
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 89°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 87°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 87°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 92°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 86°
Tracking a very soggy first week of July
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Firework safety

Image

Search for new Albert Lea City Manager

Image

"Close the Camps" protest

Image

Oxbow Park and Zollman Zoo Flood Follow Up

Image

Mayo moves away from Styrofoam

Image

Tracking a Mostly Dry Tuesday

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Small chance for rain Tuesday with more wet weather in the forecast

Image

Local sports highlights from Monday

Image

No more smoking at VA facilities

Image

New veterans memorial closer to reality in Le Roy

Community Events