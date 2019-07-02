Speech to Text for Oxbow Park and Zollman Zoo Flood Follow Up

following all the aftermath of devastating floods... with even more rain on the way. one area hit hard was the oxbow park and zollman zoo in byron. káiámát news three's jeremiah wilcox reports on how the community is working to move forward. vo:a rainstorm to remember. heavy rain drenched much of southern minnesota. impacting bob eustice's corn business. sot: we're going to have a crop loss vo:he's not the only one who's hit hard. sot: we had a lot of damage. vo:lonnie hebl is the manager at oxbow park. he's out assessing the damage left by the weekend downpours. trees were uprooted and pinic tables scattered... the worst he's seen to date. sot: this was the high water mark in 2010 and this was the high water mark this time. reporter: i'm on county road 103 in byron where part of the road eroded off because of the flash flooding but turning the camera around you can see there's efforts being made already to get it back together. sot: we went through it in 2010 and well get through it this time. vo:harold davison is a volunteer at zollman zoo plans to reopen