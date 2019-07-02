Speech to Text for Mayo moves away from Styrofoam

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

she and senator chris eaton have you may start seeing more reclycing bins around mayo clinic... as the hospital starts some new initiatives to be more green. kimt news three's annalisa pardo joins us live to tell us what those steps are and what employees are saying about them. annalisa? tyler and arielle á mayo clinic is making changes this month. and one of the biggest ones... is no more of these (hold up styrofoam cups) the food services is replacing styrofoam cups at the rochester cafeterias for recyclable plastic ones. this comes after food services used 1ápointátwo million styrofoam cups last year, which couldn't be recycled. straws at the cafeteria also will (only be available upon request, in efforts to reduce waste. amanda holloway is the director of sustainability, and is excited about the changes. she hopes it encourages colleagues to be aware of the green changes they all of those choices have an impact and each of us as employees has the ability to make some smart, environmentall y friendly choices. mayo clinic is also encouraging people to bring their own reusable mugs for coffee and tea. it's doing that by giving aa 10 percent discount to people with their own mugs.... this was an iniative back they started on earth day and are now making permanent. the hospital says when it first offered the discount, it was used more than 54 hundred times in just about one month. live in rochester, the news is getting mostly positive feedback. the announcement on social media... getting over 300 likes and "loves" on facebook. people are calling on the hospital to go even further with it's ecoá efforts by getting compostable