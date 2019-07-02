Speech to Text for Tracking a Mostly Dry Tuesday

a relatively dry day is on tap for tuesday especially when compared to the last few days and the next few. scattered showers will linger for the remaining morning hours before exiting to the east. nothing severe is expected and we're looking at more moderate showers when it comes to rainfall rates. regardless, you'll need your umbrella once again on your way to work. closing in on the 8am hour and things finally begin to dry out, however mostly cloudy skies will be left behind. because of the cloud cover, i cannot completely rule out a sprinkle or two through the afternoon and evening, but activity will be very isolated across the area. highs will halt near normal in the lower to mid 80s with dew points near 70. scattered rain activity will return for wednesday and thursday (independence day). exact timing of shower and storms is still quite scattered, but plan for oná andáoff activity wednesday through friday. by saturday, isolated showers linger with drier (and cooler) air returning sunday and monday. today: patchy am fog/scattered am rain/mostly cloudy highs: low to mid 80s winds: sw 3á6 mph tonight: mostly cloudy lows: mid 60s winds: nw 3á6 mph wednesday: