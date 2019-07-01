Speech to Text for Local sports highlights from Monday

mother nature once again gave us quite the scare tonight. but of course that isn't going to stop our kimt news 3 sports team from heading to the action and zach gilleland joins us.// it's rivalry night in winnebago county. lake mills and forest city doing battle in some baseball and it's a big game for both teams. how big? i asked bulldogs head coach chris throne before the game.// "this would be a big one for us, we should've, we played two very good ones against them last year, we lost in 11 and 12 innings in the last at bat in the district final so this is a big one for the guys, they've been waiting a year for this." bulldogs trying to knock off their county rivals.. top of the second austin gerdes smacks a base hit to left field, a runner comes into score and the indians strike first. then the weather would come into play, the clouds were ugly but no delays. top of the fourth, lake mills still down, nate lorneson will ground out to the second baseman but that allows the run to score, we are tied. top six, indians threatening and the freshman truman knutson comes up huge with the rbi base hit to right. forest city takes the win over their rivals 2 to 1.// we're in saints country as saint ansgar hosts the chicasaws of new hampton. austin heemann pitched a gem in this one... this is what we saw for the majority of the game.. the junior would hold a shut out through the first five innings. new hampton looking to pepper on some more runs, but braden powers is in right field and covers a whole lot of ground and makes the sliding catch. top six chicasaws going with the small ball, the suicide squeeze by wyatt stochl and that will add another run. new hampton defeats st. ansgar 6 to 4, chicasaws have won six straight.// it was a big day for the charles city softball team looked to maintain a perfect record against crestwood. káiámát news three sports director á kaleb gillock á was there and has our story.xxx 30 wins and no losses á that's what the comets had to defend against the cadets. in the early goings á the comets were agressive on the bases á that pitch missed for a ball which allowed lisabeth fiser to steal third and the throwing error advanced her home for the first run of the night. but the cadets weren't having itá laken lienhard with the flyball deep to left field á which falls for a double. samantha heyer goes to work like she does á and clears the bases with a stikeout looking. then it's fiser again with a nicely laid down ball á and a throwing error advanced her safely á but get this á another throwing error on her way to third gets her around the bag and home to give the comets a five nothing victory. and even though tonight's five nothing shutout win for the comets improves them to 31á0 on the season they've got an even bigger reason to celebrate. that's because a generous donor put forward fiveá hundredá thousand dollars for the lights at the new fields.. heard about the new field projects and saw in the paper that thy+ey were planning on pllaying varsity games at 5 pm because they weren't going to have lights and i thought lights are the one thing we can do. diane crookham johnson was the softball manager for the comets in the early 1980's and her family owns musco sports lighting á and is helping contribute to the state of the art facility the comets hope to show off next year.. we're hoping to biild a state of the art baseball and softball facility her contribution allows us to build a firstá rate