No more smoking at VA facilities

Veterans Affairs ending smoking at facilities.

it's an effort to encourage people to kick the habit. more businesses and institutions are doing away with designated smoking areas. and if you're going to a uás department of veterans affairs office á clinic á or hospital á you'll no longer be able to light up. starting today á the department is doing away with desginated smoking areas at all of their facilities. the váa says that growing evidence about the risks of smoking and second and third hand exposure to it is one of the reasons behind the change. trevor elwood served in the army national guard á and is a former smoker. he agrees with the policy á saying it could encourage people to t "i appreciate that. having 4 kids... cancer's just everywhere, so whatever you can do to kick cancer." the policy applies to cigarettes á cigars á vape pens á eá cigarettes á and pipes. the váa is directing that all facilities must follow the new policy by october 1st.
