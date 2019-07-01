Speech to Text for No more smoking at VA facilities

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

drown. while swimming lessons are important and recommended for children over the age of one, doctor love warns that enrolling infants in swimming lessons can sometimes give parents a false sense of security. "the data shows that if children are over the age of one, and the parent deems them to be developmental ly appropriate, then taking a swimming class actually does reduce their risk of drowning. but the data, absolutely, does not support that if children learn how to swim less than the age of one, that that would reduce their risk." > to prevent unwanted water access doctor love says pool owners should have barriers in place.. including fourá sided fencing, a locking gate, door alarms, pool alarms and pool covers. it's an effort to encourage people to kick the habit. more businesses and institutions are doing away with designated smoking areas. and if you're going to a uás department of veterans affairs office á clinic á or hospital á you'll no longer be able to light up. starting today á the department is doing away with desginated smoking areas at all of their facilities. the váa says that growing evidence about the risks of smoking and second and third hand exposure to it is one of the reasons behind the change. trevor elwood served in the army national guard á and is a former smoker. he agrees with the policy á saying it could encourage people to t "i appreciate that. having 4 kids... cancer's just everywhere, so whatever you can do to kick cancer." the policy applies to cigarettes á cigars á vape pens á eá cigarettes á and pipes. the váa is directing that all facilities must follow the new policy by october 1st./// still ahead