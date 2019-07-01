Speech to Text for New veterans memorial

help to build a veterans memorial in town now á the leroy american legion post 161 is gathering donations . don orum (oreá um) is leading the project. the memorial will be built here in front of the leroy community center. with input from the legion á a leroyá ostrander high school graduate created this artist rendering for the memorial. the plan has been in the works since 2017.xxx we want people to visit it mainly and that's one of our future plans is to have under the gazebo in the middle here we'll have benches for them to sit on and maybe play chess or whatever they want the goal is to raise 50á thousand dollars by the end of the year to donate á you can send it to the legion or get in touch with orum. we'll have those details on our website at kimt dot com. find this story under local news.///