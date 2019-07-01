Speech to Text for Clear Lake City Council approves subdivision plan

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

this year./// clear lake's city council officially says 'yes' to the courtway park subdivision. the vote was unanimous to approve the preliminary plans to subdivide the land on the northeast corner of highway 122 and iá35. eleven building lots are going to be available on the land.... six are zoned as commercial á while the remaining five are zoned light industrial. old dominion trucking plans on building a facility on one of the industrial lots. city councilman bennett smith says he's excited for what may be there's a lot of projects that have potential out there and of course, the big one that anchors it potentially is the hotel / conference center and restaurant, so again, a lot of potential for catalytic economic development out there. bennett would not say what type of hotel or restaurant would be built on the site. /// there are