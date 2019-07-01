Clear
More mosquitoes

We'll tell you why you might see more of the pesky bugs.

Posted: Jul 1, 2019 10:41 PM
Updated: Jul 1, 2019 10:41 PM
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

it's a tiny insect that can cause major problems. mosquitoes... and they love the wet weather we've been having. the open water is their love nest. they lay their eggs to hatch in the water to become a nightmare for everyone else. mosquitoes can carry viruses like west nile. scott lemke is a pest specialist and says after every rain storm. you should check your property to remove any possibilities of breeding grounds for the pests.xxx tall grass or weeds make sure those are cut down also because adults will hangout in that tall grass and tall weeds so we want to make sure that that's cut down too. peak season for mosquitoes is between july and september./// warm temperatures may have your kids wanting to take a dip to
