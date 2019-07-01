Speech to Text for Mason City apartment building groundbreaking set

coverage kimt news 3 continues to follow a new apartment complex coming to mason city. the longá awaited project is considered to be an offá shoot of the river city renaissance. now á kimt news 3's nick kruszalnicki is finding out when they're breaking ground. he joins us live now á nick? live this overflow parking lot here at southbridge mall will be home to a multiámillion dollar apartment complex á with 133 units which will be rented at market rate. and it's all starting later this month. the city government thinks this is just the start of more development in downtown.xxx "having quality rental units so that people can transition in the community and become part of mason city is really important. even if they don't plan on renting for a long term." city administrator aaron burnett thinks the sixteen million dollar apartment complex will attract more residents to river city. "empty nesters and younger people alike are really enjoying living closer to amenities like breweries and coffee shops and the arts and live music, things along those lines." a oneábedroom apartment in the complex will go for around 745 á dollars a month.... on the high end, a 3á bedroom townhome will cost 14á hundred a month. a mason city resident tells me she is optimistic about the project, but thinks the city should also be looking at lowá income housing options as well. "i think it would be great and i would also like to know if it's going to be affordable for all people." burnett is hopeful this project will be the first of many developments that will transform mason city into a firstáclass destination for north iowa. "this is the first real spiná off project, which is 16á million dollars and we'll see several smaller projects. we've already heard about other housing projects that are looking at doing upperá story housing here in the downtown, and we're excited about those." the city did provide incentives to the developer, providing a 10á year tax abatement and selling the land for only fifty thousand dollars. live in mason city, nick kruszalnicki, kimt news 3.//// thanks nick, that groundbreakin g ceremony will take place on july 17th at 10 aám.