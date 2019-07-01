Speech to Text for oxford park and zollman zoo cleanup

with more rain and storms on the way á many across our area are cleaning up á after last week's devastating flooding. káiámát news three's jeremiah wilcox takes us to one of the hardest hit areas.xxx : im here on county road 103 in byron where a lot of cars usually drive on this road but as you can see this flash flooding that we got completely eroded road and now communities are in recovery mode. vo:harold davison is putting in long hours after flash flooding devastated oxbow park in byron. he's volunteered at the park for decades and never seen damage like this. trees are uprooted á roads eroded and pinic tables scattered. davison is determined to rebuild the park he loves. sot: my heart kind of dropped with all the damage that there is like i said we went through it in 20á10 and we'll go through it this time. vo:a long road to recovery... after mother natures downpour. reporting in byron jeremiah wilcox kimt oxbow park and the zoo are closed until further notice á as they continue the cleanup process. if you're cleaning up your