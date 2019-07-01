Clear
SEVERE WX : Flash Flood Watch - Flood Warning View Alerts

oxford park and zollman zoo cleanup

Devastating storms ravaged the campground

Posted: Jul 1, 2019 9:12 PM
Updated: Jul 1, 2019 9:12 PM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

Speech to Text for oxford park and zollman zoo cleanup

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

with more rain and storms on the way á many across our area are cleaning up á after last week's devastating flooding. káiámát news three's jeremiah wilcox takes us to one of the hardest hit areas.xxx : im here on county road 103 in byron where a lot of cars usually drive on this road but as you can see this flash flooding that we got completely eroded road and now communities are in recovery mode. vo:harold davison is putting in long hours after flash flooding devastated oxbow park in byron. he's volunteered at the park for decades and never seen damage like this. trees are uprooted á roads eroded and pinic tables scattered. davison is determined to rebuild the park he loves. sot: my heart kind of dropped with all the damage that there is like i said we went through it in 20á10 and we'll go through it this time. vo:a long road to recovery... after mother natures downpour. reporting in byron jeremiah wilcox kimt oxbow park and the zoo are closed until further notice á as they continue the cleanup process. if you're cleaning up your
Mason City
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Rochester
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Tracking a very soggy first week of July
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

oxford park and zollman zoo cleanup

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 7/1

Image

Cleaning up after the storm

Image

Hot car safety

Image

Status of Sunday liquor sales

Image

Sen. Grassley makes a stop in North Iowa to talk Bipartisanship

Image

Ride share ordinance

Image

My Money Community Spotlight: Two Rivers Habitat for Humanity

${article.thumbnail.title}

Storm Team 3: Flash flooding and severe storms possible Monday

Image

Tracking the Flash Flood Threat into the Afternoon

Community Events