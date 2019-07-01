Speech to Text for Chris' PM Weather Forecast 7/1

kimt storm team 3 chief meteorologist chris nelson joins us. chris á it is round after rounds of severe storms... is there a break on the horizon? with another day of an unstable atmosphere, storms are expected to fire up and roll into the region. the main threats will be high winds, heavy rainfall, large hail, and isolated tornadoes. timing for this unsettled weather will run until 10 pm. there's ample moisture available for heavy rain and training will be potentially present, which means storms staying put in one spot. rainfall rates could be as high as two inches per hour, runoff could develop, ponding, and flooded basements. please be cautious the next 12á24 hours. the temperatures will continue in the 80s for the rest of the week as highs stay a few degrees above normal along with humidity. a cooler weekend is possible as temps may drop closer to normal. tonight: shower and storms are possible lows: around 70 winds: s 5á10 mph tomorrow: partly sunny with spotty storms highs: mid 80s winds: sw 5á10 tomorrow night: partly cloudy