Speech to Text for Cleaning up after the storm

residents after a storm swept through parts of our area yesterday afternoon. kimt news 3's annalise johnson shows us a family picking up the pieces.xxx on the scene "everything was sunny and hot and i stepped in the shower, got out, and it was really really dark and all of a sudden the wind picked up and it got really really scary" addie sadler was home alone when the storm blew past her home in cresco. "ran down to the basement and just tried to take shelter and be safe but i had no idea what was going on out here. it was super scary" her husband already turned the trampoline upright á but the family still has some damage to clean up. they were without power and water until 11 last night. the wind ripped some of the roofing off of this shed and it was later found all the way over on the other side of the property near the barn "why don't you pick up some sticks guys." the sadlers only recently moved to cresco á so addie says she didn't know what to expect for her first storm here. "we've lived her for about a month and this is the first time i've lived out in the country so that was pretty scary i had no idea what was going to happen." she's glad the damage is contained to her yard and other buildings á and her house is fine. "i'm feeling thankful its none of our essential items. we can still live here." in cresco annalise johnson kimt news 3. sadler is nervous for the potential of more storms in the forecast á but says she feels prepared now that she's seen how quickly a storm can develop./// a man considered a person of interest in a shooting last month has been arrested