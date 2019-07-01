Speech to Text for Hot car safety

it's a tragedy that's more common than you may think. authorities say a baby girl is dead á after being left inside a hot vehicle in sioux city iowa. the sixteená montháold was found unconcious sunday afternoon. she died later at a hospital. there was a close call in austin over the weekend too á after police had to break car windows to rescue a toddler. kimt news three's maleeha kamal is finding out what you can do to make sure a forgetful moment doesn't cost your child their life.xxx looklive: when you get out of the car the first thing you should do is check your backseat. "i know when i'm getting out of the car they are coming out with me." amber von haden is the mother of two energetic toddlers... olive and katherine. as she straps her youngest katherine into her car seat she says she can't imagine leaving her behind. "it's never been are my kids in the car are they not in the car. i know where they are at all times. while this mom has never left her kids behind... it happens! just this past weekend one toddler died in sioux city after being left alone in a car. in austin over the weekend police helped get a child who locked themselves in a car. "as far as getting locked in a car that can happen very easily.our cars are filled with a lot of buttons a young person may not be able to figure out especially if they are under the age of 5 what button did i hit to lock myself in what button am i gonna have to hit to get myself out." after 20 minutes the child was freed. austin police chief david mckichan says a car can heat up in just a matter of minutes. sot chief "if its 80 90 degrees outside that car acts as a greenhouse and get well over a 100 with the humidity and you have little bodies that can't get themselves out of the situation." our storm team three meteorologist s say saturday the temperature reached 90 degrees according to heat kills dot org at 90 degrees the inside of a car can reach 109 in and at 30 minutes temperatures can rise to 124 degrees. chief says keep a spare set of keys nearby, and take your kids out of the car first. but this mother has another solution. "i don't think kids can tell that help is one the way so i would tell them to get out of the way