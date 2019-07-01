Speech to Text for Status of Sunday liquor sales

marks the anniversary of a big change in minnesota... 2 years ago today a minnesota law made sunday alcohol sales legal for the first time since prohibition. kimt news three's calyn thompson joins us live with the difference the change has made.xxx george á two years have flown by since i was at this same apollo liquor store covering this story. many customers were excited about the historic day in minnesota... while workers didn't think the extra day would make much of a difference. today á i caught up with the same employee from two years ago to get an update. xxx (nat: door swing two years ago... (nat: whoever's next! apollo liquor store was packed with people buying alcohol on a sunday. (nat: first time in minnesota history so i thought i'd make that history. i spoke with apollo assistant manager terry sibley on that first day of sunday sales. it's gonna make my bosses happy that the store is selling and money's coming in. but i don't think it's going to cover the overhead we're going to have. and today... (nat: i'm still not he's not pleased about the extra day of work. the first couple weeks it was ya know "it's the first time i've ever been to a liquor store on a sunday, i'm real excited about it." now i have customers come in and actually apologize that i have to be here on a sunday. apollo liquor store manager robert riggs says the big reason for the change in the first place... the legislature was concerned minnesota was losing tax revenue to neighboring states. and it's found out that it hasn't made that much difference. he says sunday sales end up taking away from saturday and monday. as time continues on... all they can do is continue to move forward. i would prefer that it would go back but it never will. it's kinda like ya know, you can't put that cat back in the bag./// today marks the first day of the tobacco 21 ordinance in olmsted county. that's the rule that says you have to be at least 21 years old to buy tobacco products. employees at apollo liquor tell me it's easier on them since they only have to check for one age now.xxx kids could come in that were 18 and 19 and 20 and buy tobacco products. we have to check their iáds and make sure they fall into the right dates. and same thing with young people buying alcohol. now it's all the same date which makes it easier. employees weren't willing to speculate on the greater impact of the new tobacco 21 lawááá saying they can only control what happens within their store. reporting live in rochester, calyn thompson, kimt thank you calyn. austin and albert lea adopted tobacco 21 legislation earlier this year.///