Speech to Text for Sen. Grassley makes a stop in North Iowa to talk Bipartisanship

senator pays a visit. chuck grassley sat down with constituents in forest city this morning to hear their issues. kimt news 3's alex jirgens joins us live in the mason city newsroom to tell us all about it.. alex?xxx newsroom george and katie á it was a pretty civil discussion with constituents today á as the uás senator heard about issues ranging from transparency on prescription drug costs to student loan debt á and one of big issues right now á immigration. but in the current political climate á can bi partisan ship work in washington? i spoke with the senator and attendees to find out.xxx nat? charles tweeten is coá chair of the winnebago county gáoáp. he says he doesn't believe bi partisan ship is as common as what it once was á and the lack of it is in fact hurting the country. "in my opinion, i feel like the democrats are going further to the left. and the republicans are staying where they've been. i feel like we're just bringing back things to where they need to be. and democrats are wanting to keep further to the left." tweeten says he sees senator grassley working to get both sides of the aisle to find some common ground. "he brought that up this morning, with a bill to help with the crisis at the border, the funding. he mentioned it was an 84á8 vote which is clearly bipartisan." tweeten isn't alone in thinking bipartisionship may be a thing of the past... joy newcom considers herself a moderate á and also believes it is going by the wayside. "i worry that it's becoming more about scoring points politically, and that our budget has been more about scoring points." at today's townhall senator grassley touched on the recent vote for aid at the border á and believes it can still work. "we have the power of our voice. we have the power of our committee chairmanships. we have the power to work across party lines. but one senator cannot dictate the 99 other senators." newcom adds that because of the senator's position á he can unite rather than divide. "he has an opportunity to say hey, we are the congress. we are going to enact legislation senator grassley also talked about the issue of student loan debt. he tells me he's introducing a bill á encouraging people to apply for the specific amount of money they will need to go to college... not more. live in the mason city newsroom á alex jirgens á kimt news 3./// alex thank you. the senator is