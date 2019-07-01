Clear
Ride share ordinance

The services could be coming to Austin.

Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

á the austin city council is debating whether to allow "ride shares" to set up shop in town. as soon as next month uber and lyft could be roaming these streets if council approves the small vehicle shuttle ordinance. madison lang says she would use the service. while it may not be for getting around town on a regular basis, madison says it could be good for getting her to and from certain events. she also thinks driving would be a great summer job. xx "a lot of people could make money using uber especially my age group it would be an easy way to make cash. the ordinance needs a unamious vote to pass. if it passes the first reading á it will be presented again at the july 15th meeting. a baby died in a hot vehicle over the weekend in sioux city á and a toddler had to be rescued from a hot vehicle in austin. we're finding out what you can do to prevent tragedy from striking your family á next./// storms are back this evening with some being severe. the latest on addition storms and timing coming up in your full stormteam 3 weather forecast
