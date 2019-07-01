Speech to Text for Tracking the Flash Flood Threat into the Afternoon

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

on this ------ morning. let's check in now with storm team 3 meteorologist sara knox for a check of today's weather forecast... it's the first week of july and mother nature is celebrating with a week full of shower and storm chances. not the news we all want to hear as we kick off the work week under a flash flood watch until noon. heavy rain threats loom as a large system heads in from the west. behind this system, even more rain lingers. our atmosphere is prime for heavy downpours thanks to the increased heat and humidity over the weekend. that being said, we could see a few hours of drier air after noon before more showers and storms begin to pop up across the region. if storms pop the biggest threat will be strong winds and heavy rain. shower and thunderstorm chances remain in the forecast for the rest of the work week. we'll need to carefully monitor the 4th of july (thursday) as many of you more than likely have plans to be out and about to enjoy the festivities. as of now, we're facing partly sunny skies and scattered storm chances through the day. today: showers & storms/mostly cloudy highs: mid 80s winds: ssw 5á10 mph tonight: mostly cloudy/shower & storm chances lows: near 70 winds: sw 5á10 mph thanks brandon.