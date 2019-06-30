Weather Forecast 6/30

Clear
three's brooke mckivergan... the combination of heat and humidity will fuel showers and thunderstorms the rest of sunday. some storms that form could turn strong to severe with the main threats being damaging winds, large hail and heavy downpours. we're expecting another line of storms to develop, and we'll have to watch for threats of heavy rain and flooding. the nws made a mention of a potential flood watch, but nothing is in stone, yet. the heat continues the rest of the day, and then it will subside some this week behind a cold front. there's a heat advisory posted for the whole viewing area until 9 pm tonight. highs may crank into the 90s while the heat index forecast could be over thanks brooke./// while the wet weather is hurting most farmers... it's creating a recordásetting year for one particular kind of farmer in
Mason City
Clear
75°
Hi: 94° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
72°
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
72°
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Clear
70°
Hi: 92° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Rochester
Clear
67°
Hi: 80° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 67°
A warm night tonight will become an even hotter Sunday
