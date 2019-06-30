Clear
North Iowa kid gets time on the silver screen

One North Iowa 10-year-old has a scene in a new independent film called "Murphy's Law."

north iowa star on its cast. 10áyearáold joey robel of charles city was among many north iowans playing a role in the movie murphy's law. the movie had its premiere this weekend at both the forest theatre in forest city and the charles theatre in charles city. robel is no stranger to acting á he's starred in commercials for quality auto service. he says filming his one scene was something different á as it took 2 and a half to 3 hours to shoot.xxx "i was like, well this is going to be a different thing, it's gonna be really easy, but it turned out to be really hard." if you're interested in watching the movie... marketplace media á the production company in charge of it... will make
