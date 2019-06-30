Speech to Text for Practicing rescue techniques on the water

summer is here á which means it's a great time to be outside and explore nature. some are hitting rivers for the thrill of whitewater rafting. but safety is always key while doing so á and some enthusiasts are refining their rescue skills. kimt news 3's alex jirgens shows us how.xxx whitewater sports have become a popular past time across the country á including in iowa. but what would you do if you're caught in a direct current? here at the cedar river in charles city á whitewater enthusiasts from across iowa are converging on the cedar river in charles city to practice their rescue techniques. nat of water rushing it's summer time á and you may see more people out on area rivers. glenn harman is one of them. "typically we come over here, this is the best spot in iowa right now." his family is active in whitewater activities á he's also an instructor. harman teaches enthusiasts... firefighters and first responders about how to get someone to safety. because he knows how dangerous it can be. "i've been caught in holes, but i've been able to pull out of it. we've had some instances where we've had some close calls, but we're a good team and we practice a lot. we were able to get out of that situation without any major injuries." piper wall is also a trainer á and is teaching the live bait method. "the rescuer is the bait, and they're alive. they're bait because they're alive, they're bait because they're on the end of a rope, so they are secure to people on shore, we're making sure they don't get blown down the river." one of the most challenging parts is timing á when jumping out in the water to grab someone. "it's best to be a little bit late because as a swimmer, you can actually overtake them from behind, with that rope on you, you have more drag on you than that floating body. if you jump early, it's hard to swim up to them." if you're looking to hit the water this summer á harman encourages learning about self rescue. "wearing the right equipment, wearing your life jacket, for us knowing how to be able to roll our kayaks so we can take care of ourselves versus having someone rescue us, which increases the wall adds that