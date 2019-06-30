Speech to Text for Farmer sees record-breaking year for strawberries

hurting most farmers... it's creating a recordásetting year for one particular kind of farmer in the area. wayne wold is a strawberry farmer in mabel. last year he lost most of his crops when hail destroyed the farm. but this year... wold says he has the best berries he's ever had... and a lot of them. he credits the success to all the snowfall this winter and for a wetter spring... saying strawberries are a coldá weather crop. he tells us kimt what all the success means to him after last year's loss.xxx i'm just walking around in a daze sometimes, i thank the lord for it, let's be honest with you. wold says this will also be one of the longest strawberry picking seasons. this is one of the few times he's been able to stay open for