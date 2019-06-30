Speech to Text for Standing with Sudan Rally in Rochester

handy./// we're continuing our coverage of the turmoil happening in sudan and how it's affecting people in our communities. tens of thousands of people are protesting in sudan today calling for a democratic government in the country. cities across the world, including rochester, held their own protests to support those miles away. kimt news three's annalisa pardo takes us to the rally in rochester.xxx dozens of people are here in peace plaza participating in a world wide protest to support the people of sudan. chanting people are using their voices to support sudan. the country is in turmoil.... after the autocratic leader of the country was forced out, and the ruling military is accused of killing citizens that are now calling for a democratic government. hundreds of citizens died fighting for democracy. we want the world to know the world to see, how sudan is and what sudan is actually going through. like many people at the rally, tarquel has family in sudan... it's a little scary because they even block the internet back there. so we don't even know what's happening, a little videos here and there on facebook, but we're trying to get in touch of them as much as they can. chanting the message already making a difference á and raising awareness of what's happening in the country. a lot of people right now are asking what's going on so this is a way to make them aware of what's happening. now they hope sunday's protest will create change. that the world will actually stand with sudan and say no, you cannot do that to humans. you cannot do that. that's it. rally organizers are encouraging people to help (beyond today by pushing awareness on social media and reaching out to during the demonstration in sudan today á officials say at least 7 people died and nearly 200 are injured./// ten