Speech to Text for Competing in fast moving water

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

mid august./// on a hot day like today á one of the best places to go is in the water. that's exacly what a group participating in the iowa games did today... but there were some challenges. kimt news 3's alex jirgens has our story.xxx despite the heat á it was a perfect setup for whitewater slalom competition on the cedar river in charles city. slalom (slawá lim) involves going through these gates á set up every so often along the quarter mile course. the rule is... you cannot touch them... or you could incur time penalties. and in this competition á speed is not key. "if you miss two gates, you got 2 50 second penalties, and you can't make it up in speed." it's the 6th time brand lunning of mason city has participated in the iowa summer games. he says the course can be a bit challenging in spots. "you're in direct current, so if you don't have your boat where you want to be, you're going to miss the next gate or hit the poles. on the second drop, 10, 11, 12 are challenging, especially the upriver ones because you're in direct current. if you go through the gates forward, the current might push you back through." in charles city á alex jirgens á kimt news