Clear
SEVERE WX : Severe Thunderstorm Watch View Alerts

Competing in fast moving water

Participants in one of the competitions that makes up the Summer Iowa Games take to the water for a challenge

Posted: Jun 30, 2019 10:40 PM
Updated: Jun 30, 2019 10:40 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

Speech to Text for Competing in fast moving water

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

mid august./// on a hot day like today á one of the best places to go is in the water. that's exacly what a group participating in the iowa games did today... but there were some challenges. kimt news 3's alex jirgens has our story.xxx despite the heat á it was a perfect setup for whitewater slalom competition on the cedar river in charles city. slalom (slawá lim) involves going through these gates á set up every so often along the quarter mile course. the rule is... you cannot touch them... or you could incur time penalties. and in this competition á speed is not key. "if you miss two gates, you got 2 50 second penalties, and you can't make it up in speed." it's the 6th time brand lunning of mason city has participated in the iowa summer games. he says the course can be a bit challenging in spots. "you're in direct current, so if you don't have your boat where you want to be, you're going to miss the next gate or hit the poles. on the second drop, 10, 11, 12 are challenging, especially the upriver ones because you're in direct current. if you go through the gates forward, the current might push you back through." in charles city á alex jirgens á kimt news
Mason City
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
72° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Rochester
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 67°
A warm night tonight will become an even hotter Sunday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Weather Forecast 6/30

Image

North Iowa kid gets time on the silver screen

Image

Practicing rescue techniques on the water

Image

Farmer sees record-breaking year for strawberries

Image

Standing with Sudan Rally in Rochester

Image

Competing in fast moving water

Image

Mason City's Cannonball Day goes on despite the heat

Image

Rudd celebrates 150 years

Image

Mason City continues strong week, defeats St. Ansgar

${article.thumbnail.title}

Storm Team 3: Severe storms possible on Sunday

Community Events