Speech to Text for Mason City's Cannonball Day goes on despite the heat

him./// over at mason city's east park... the sound of train whistles and the smell of barbecue are key parts of the annual cannonball day. tours of the train á smokey the train rides á a talent show á morning fun run á and so much more. this year á the barbecued chicken dinner á a staple of the event á had about 5 thousand orders. the event is put on by the friends of the 4á57... a group dedicated to the preservation and upkeep of the historic steam locomotive in the park. dennis wilson with the group says the generosity of the community has allowed the group to restore it to its former glory á which has lead to some wider recognition.xx x "it's well known nationally. we've been written up in the train magazine, other magazines, iowa magazine. it's well known especially railroad enthusiasts that this engine has been restored." the organization was formed in 2003./// mason