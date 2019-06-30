Speech to Text for Rudd celebrates 150 years

the town of rudd is turning 150 years old. the community is pulling out all the stops for celebrating á complete with a parade á fishing á and fireworks á just to name a few of the festivities. mackenzie thieman (teaá min) is one of the coáowners of maeve (mayá vee) boutique. she grew up in rudd á and still has family around. even with the heat á she says the turnout has been great á as a celebration like this can mean a lot for small towns á and is open to the idea of doing a celebration every year.xxx "it'd be an awesome idea to do it every year, the turnout has been great. maybe we'll see going forward how it goes." there are still a few events planned for this evening. right now á the grilled chicken dinner is going on at rudd school. at 8 o'clock á country artist jesse allen will be performing live á and the day wraps up with fireworks at rudd lake at 10./// the