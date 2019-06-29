Speech to Text for Mason City continues strong week, defeats St. Ansgar

against st. ansgar. we're in mitchell county once more as the red hot saints host mason city. mohawks are up in the top of the third, sophomore ben pederson grounds one to first but it hits off the bag and over the saints collin kraymer. avery mellmen scores and the mohawks lead four to nothing. mason city used three different pitchers all with good results. derek dalen strikes out adam williams to end the inning. mác pitchers have allowed four runs or less in nine of their last 10 games. final inning, freshman carter thomas adds an insurance run... dalen will score as mason city's big week continues. they beat newman on sunday, valley on monday, "to come out here today and pitch it really well, defend well and obviously have a couple of big innings, it's a really great way to end a tough week for us. we just pitched to contact and we know that our defense got our backs so it's pretty easy to go out there and pitch knowing that they'll make