Cattle rescued from flood water

Thirty-five of the nearly 60 cows that went floating down the Zumbro River have been rescued.

Posted: Jun 29, 2019 7:44 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

flooding./// we have an update on a dramatic story we first brought you yesterday. thirtyáfive of the nearly sixty cattle that went missing from the eustice cattle company have been rescued. this dramatic video shows cattle floating down the zumbro river. the cattle's owner bob eustice says apparently cows can swim. he's happy to see some of the cattle were found in good condition.xxx "they were traumatize probably. you could say they were traumatize
A warm night tonight will become an even hotter Sunday
