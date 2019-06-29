Speech to Text for Oronoco residents pick up the pieces after flooding

coverage of the historic flooding in southeast minnesota... after the torrential rainfall and thunderstorm s friday morning. high waters carried over onto roadways into people's backyards in some parts of olmsted county. the high levels of the zumbro river is prompting many residents to spring into action and start sandbagging kimt new three's maleeha kamal joins us live from oronoco with the latest.xxx calyn á these are the sandbags that people used to protect their houses and businesses. i spoke to one landlord who tells me it was too late for him the damage is done.xxx darren cafourek (saá phoráic) spent his saturday cleaning up. waters from the zumbro river made its way into his rental property. mud, puddles, furniture on the lawn... this is the aftermath.. but just hours ago it was a different scene. sot cafourek "about a foot and a half got into the apartment with some interrior damage there." cafourek (saá phoráic) says he's shocked because he tried his hardest to keep the water at bay. sot cafourek "we heard that the water level already reached all time record levels in the byron area and pine island area which that comes this way. it takes a few hours to get to this to get to oronoco here so we heard that and we started scrammbling like how bad could this get. " the warning prompted him and his neighbors to spring into action... packing sandbags. stephanie and joe kimmes helped with the efforts. "oh my goodness we did hundreds. we filled hundreds of them. i just have no idea how many. we had truck loads and truck loads." but despite the warning cafourek said it all happened too fast. sot cafourek "the water levels were coming up pretty quickly." and the damage is going to cost cafourek (saáphoráic). cafourek says he doesn't live in a flood plain so he doesn't have insurance to cover his lost./// cafourek says he plans to reach out to the red cross for help. reporting live in oronoco, maleeha kamal, kimt news three./// thanks maleeha. if