Speech to Text for Million Dollar Shoot Out finals

feeling the tension might have been an understatemen t and the weather conditions may have played a slight factor á but for one lucky participant á he was able to go home a little bit richer than he was before. hole in one shoot out finals five finalists gathered at soldiers field golf course this evening hoping to be the lucky one to walk away with the million dollar grand prize. well i tell ya, it looked really good. he was dead on and i thought boy that's uh that's going to be close. scott studer considers himself a generous donor á since he's been attempting to make the finals for more than two decades á having just barely missed a few years ago.. about five years ago out at hadley creek when they had it a the first spot they had it out there about seven o'clock pám i hit a shot that ended up four inches away á they had a leader board nd they put me on top i thought oh this is great. i got a call a little after eight o'clock and they said some guy came down from northern minnesota and hit a hole in one at about ten til eight. at six o'clock it was time gather at hole number two á as these five finalists took a hack at a potentialy life changing outcome. swing swing after swing swing no one was having any luck á until it was eric amundson á the only remaining contrestant's turn to step up to the tee. swing he'd come up 32á andáaáhalf feet short á but would still walk away with a thousand dollars. eric on behalf of the elks lodge 1099 we'd like to present this check of a thousand dollars for you being the winner of the million dollar hole in one, congratulatio ns. amundson says the pressure was on á but drawing to go last was a huge benefit. yeah it looked good i had the last shot so that was kind of nice to see what i had to beat the