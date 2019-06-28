Clear
Million Dollar Shootout 6:00 interview with winner

Posted: Jun 28, 2019 11:00 PM
Updated: Jun 28, 2019 11:00 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

Speech to Text for Million Dollar Shootout 6:00 interview with winner

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

live hey guys á you can feel the tension in the air as it comes down to one final shot for these golfers. the rules are simple á sink a hole in one á win a million bucks á but the odds are not in their favor as the odds for the average golfer to make a hole in one are 12,500 to one. these golfers began with qualifying rounds on wednesday and the men hit from 155 yards while the women tee from 140 yards. again á one chancew tonight á if you make the hole in one á you win oneámillion dollars. if no one makes it á the closest to the pin takes home a thousand dollars á prizes are also awarded for second and third. káiámát is a proud event sponsor á we'll have a complete recap coming up tonight during káiámát news three at 10.
Tracking a very hot and muggy weekend ahead
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

