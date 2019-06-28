Clear
Congressman Steve King holds town hall

Congressman faces tough questions

Posted: Jun 28, 2019 10:46 PM
Updated: Jun 28, 2019 10:46 PM
Posted By: George Mallet

a chance to speak their minds at a town hall with representative steve king today. the meeting was pretty tame at first, with people asking questions about election tampering and veterans' health care, but when the topic of immigration came up, there were lots of strong feelings about the issue in the room. xxx if you take the little town of latimer and coulter, both of them, i would say half are the hispanics. they have come up here, they bought houses, they want to make their home here and there's jobs for them in the rural community, in agriculture. representative king plans on holding town halls like this in the 39 counties that make up his district.//// still
