Speech to Text for Residents agree with 'Great Place' designation

mason city is getting some accolades from the iowa department of cultural affairs. the city has been reá designated as an 'iowa great place.' kimt news 3's nick kruszalnicki has details on why mason city is getting this attention.xxx newsroom mason city originally received the designation back in 2007 and today we're finding out they have been given the distinction once again. and the city will be getting a grant to help make it even better. residents i spoke to said there's a lot of good things happening in mason city.xxx "this town's got a lot going for it." steve otto is looking forward to the river city renaissance project and what it will mean for the future of mason city. otto thinks the city is just the right size. "mason city is just big enough that it has most of the amenities that i like in a town, so i have no complaints!" dixie jellum says there's no shortage of things to do and see in mason city. "there's nice restaurants to go to and we've got a great park here and great biking trails. there's a lot of things to do if you just get out and see what there is." robin mcclelland, who manages the north iowa farmers market, was also singing the praises of the river city. "it's a beautiful place to live, full of history, full of exciting things to do." the people i spoke to were not surprised mason city received the distinction of being named an 'iowa great place.' "i thought, how exciting is this. you know, we've got a great town and there's a lot of things to offer. so it was great that we got that nomination for our city." and it would seem clear that people make the place. the city plans to use the grant money from the designation to spruce up the area around willow creek and make the area more inviting to residents, while complimenting any future downtown development. in the mason city newsroom, nick kruszalnicki, kimt news 3/// since 2005 á the 'iowa great places' program has designated 45 areas across the state. on average, each grant totals around 200á thousand dollars./// congressman