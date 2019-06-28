Clear
Corn update

It won't be knee high by the fourth of july

Posted: Jun 28, 2019 10:43 PM
Updated: Jun 28, 2019 10:43 PM
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

while we're baking in the heat á so are crops. in particular á corn. and in some spots á it's meeting the old saying 'knee high by the 4th of july.' according to the latest uásá dáa crop report for iowa... 96 percent of the expected corn crop has emerged á despite being two weeks behind last year. the condition of the crop itself improved to 62 percent. however á corn took a bit of a hit in the stocks á with futures down 2 percent from the start of june. boyd campbell grows corn and soybeans near nora springs and rudd. like many farmers á he's run into issues with his crop. he adds that excessive heat "we got conditions out here where a lot of this corn was mudded in and was wet. the roots don't grow, and if you get a lot of heat, it dries up, the ground turns to brick, it won't absorb nutrients. this crop's got some issues." due to flooding and inclement weather á the uásádáa says they will resurvey planting acreage in 14 states. those results will be released in mid august./// hampton residents got a chance to speak
Tracking a very hot and muggy weekend ahead
