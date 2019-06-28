Speech to Text for Protesting at Hagedorn's office

likely to immigration continues to be a hot topic in the uás... and what's happening at the southern border is sparking nationwide outcry. and protesters here in rochester are calling for our local leaders to take action. earlier today... alexander olivasá guadamuz (ohá leeávass guadaá moose) and others filled congressman jim hagedorn's office in rochester. they're urging the congressman to realize the minnesotans he respresents want to see change at the we really need to show that to our representative s to congress jim hagedorn that if he doesn't stand for us then who will hagedorn says he is "conservative reinforcement " in congress. in his first town hall meeting in rochester... hagedorn did not shy away from his stance on some controversial