Speech to Text for Flooding and transportation

thank you chris. heavy downpours overnight and this morning caused quite a headache in southern minnesota today. take a look.... this is southbound highway 52 earlier today... just south of pine island. the minnesota department of transportatio n has since (closed the highway in both directions and set up a detour./// and that's not the only mode of transportatio n impacted. kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan joins us live now at the rochester international airport to tell us how other means of transportatio n have been affected. live katie george, crews were called in early today here at the rochester international airport to make sure the runways were clear of rain... but as you can imagine standing water at the (airport wasn't the only concern.xxx (swoosh( a relaxing day on the links for ian long went downhill in a hurry. "actually i got a notification on my phone on my way home we found out that highway 52 was closed so we had to find a different way to get home." it usually only takes long about 20 minutes to get home from the course 'but having to take an alternate route, it took about 40 minutes to get home." dozens of roadways were closed today across our viewing area, and ground transportatio n wasn't the only thing impacted. "the drainage just would not keep up with the amount of water so with the standing water out on the airfield, a decision was made that we had to shut down the airfield for safety reasons. we shut down the airfield at about 3 aám and opened it back up at about 8 aá m." several flights out of the rochester international airport were delayed as airport staff waited for the water to drain off runways. "i think most people very much understood that in this instance there was nothing else we could do other than wait for mother nature to proceed." and as mother nature proceeds, these golfers long tells me the golf courses didn't see much flooding but there were some puddles on the greens. reporting live in rochester brooke mckivergan kimt news 3.xxx thank you brooke, and all of the flights out of rását are continuing as scheduled./// with triple digit heat on the way this weekend