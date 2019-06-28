Speech to Text for Hagedorn town hall

hagedorn says he is "conservative reinforcement " in congress. in his first town hall meeting in rochester... hagedorn did not shy away from his stance on some controversial political issues... kimt news 3's isabella basco was there and is catching us up now. isabella? katie and george... hagedorn's stop in olmsted county is part of a 21ácounty town hall tour. and constituents showed up... not afraid to ask the hard questions. it was a full room tonight as hagedorn's constituents asked some heated questions ranging from immigration to tariffs ... even gun control. the representative says he will always sway one way: to the hard right. "the conservative philosophy i subscribe means less government, limited government, more power for the individuals. take the power from washington, send it back to the states and the people. let the people decide how to spend their money." hagedorn wants all immigrants making their way to the united states to do so legally. "what we need to do is have a system of legal immigration that rewards people that do it the right way. we don't want people to risk their lives coming from thousands of miles." just a few weeks ago... kimt news 3 introduced you to a farmer who was worried how tariffs would impact his livelihood. hagedorn is making it clear... he and this administration will do what they can to support rural america. "keep the price of farming down. make sure we expand our trading opportunities, have things like eá15, bioá diesel. i was just out at the plant at eyota today where they blend that. then have a farm bill that sustains farmers when times are tough." constituent esther skaran says she doesn't agree 100ápercent with hagedorn... but is hear listening to stay as informed as possible. "as a constituent, it's just good to hear about his opinion on every issue." at the end of the day á whether we agree or not á skaran wants people to have their hands in the legislative process. and as i said before... this was hagedorn's third town hall in southern minnesota. the first two were in martin and nicollet counties. //// hagedorn's district is comprised of 21 southern minnesota counties.