Chris' PM Weather Forecast

Nelson's forecast includes heat and humidity

Posted: Jun 28, 2019 9:04 PM
Updated: Jun 28, 2019 9:04 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

flood warnings continue for parts of olmstead and dodge counties because of the high rainfall totals from last night and early this morning. there still could be a spotty shower or storm on friday, and then we turn on heat. highs will soar back into the upper 80s and lower 90s for the weekend. with increasing dew points jumping into the 70s, the heat index could be near 100, if not above that. at times, we may see scattered showers and thunderstorm s over the weekend, but mainly mostly sunny skies. a cold front powers into the region by sunday night which may touch off more storms, some being strong. highs next week will stay above average, however, cooler than the weekend. tonight: partly cloudy, patchy fog lows: upper 60s winds: e 5á10 mph tomorrow: mostly sunny and early fog highs: around 90 winds: sw 5á10 tomorrow night: partly cloudy
Mason City
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 79°
Albert Lea
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 78°
Austin
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 81°
Charles City
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Tracking a very hot and muggy weekend ahead
KIMT Radar
