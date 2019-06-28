Speech to Text for Chris' PM Weather Forecast

joins us live for a look at how high temps will climb this weekend. flood warnings continue for parts of olmstead and dodge counties because of the high rainfall totals from last night and early this morning. there still could be a spotty shower or storm on friday, and then we turn on heat. highs will soar back into the upper 80s and lower 90s for the weekend. with increasing dew points jumping into the 70s, the heat index could be near 100, if not above that. at times, we may see scattered showers and thunderstorm s over the weekend, but mainly mostly sunny skies. a cold front powers into the region by sunday night which may touch off more storms, some being strong. highs next week will stay above average, however, cooler than the weekend. tonight: partly cloudy, patchy fog lows: upper 60s winds: e 5á10 mph tomorrow: mostly sunny and early fog highs: around 90 winds: sw 5á10 tomorrow night: partly cloudy, slight rochfest here at rochesterfest it can be tough to decide what your next snack is going to be. kimt news 3's annalise friday,