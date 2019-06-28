Speech to Text for Former Mayor Brede will be grand marshall

city for 37 years. but one new thing residents might enjoy this year? a new grand marshall at saturday's parade. and he is quite the familiar face in the community. kimt news 3's isabella basco joins us live with a closer look at who the grand marshall is... isabella? live katie and george... it is former mayor ardell brede. he calls himself the "teddy bear mayor" of rochester. tomorrow he will be grand marshal for the first time. and he tells me after 16 years manning the city... he is excted for his role at such a beloved event. when you look inside ardell brede's garage.. you see mementos from his time as mayor. he admits it was hard to move after manning the city for years. "every other week or so, somebody will say to me, i wish you were our mayor or something. and even last year when i said i wasn't going to run again, i had people figuratively twisting my arm saying no you gotta run again." but now á it's time for a new chapter... as your grand marshal. "for the most part it will be a chance to share that feeling between the citizens, visitors, along the parade route and myself to actually spread the love." while the beloved former mayor recently tore his achilles tendon... he tells me he's been busy practicing the most important move for the big parade. waving hands "i think i've got that either way, make sure you can see brede as the grand marshal at the parade tomorrow at 2 ... the parade route begins on 6th street southwest. live in rochester... isabella basco... kimt news 3. thank you isabella. make sure to keep an eye out for kimt news 3 as we will also be at the parade joining in on the festivities with ardell brede. for now á we're sending things back to raquel hellman in the studio. developing story there are new developments in a rochester shooting. kimt news 3 is learning an arrest has been made in connection to the case. we took you to the scene on tuesday á when law enforcement were investigating a shooting that happened