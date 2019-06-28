Speech to Text for Family run shave ice stand

annalise friday, and then we turn on heat. highs will soar back into the upper 80s and lower 90s for the weekend. with increasing dew points jumping into the 70s, the heat index could be near 100, if not above that. at times, we may see scattered showers and thunderstorm s over the weekend, but mainly mostly sunny skies. a cold front powers into the region by sunday night which may touch off more storms, some being strong. highs next week will stay above average, however, cooler than the weekend. tonight: partly cloudy, patchy fog lows: upper 60s winds: e 5á10 mph tomorrow: mostly sunny and early fog highs: around 90 winds: sw 5á10 tomorrow night: partly cloudy, slight rochfest here at rochesterfest it can be tough to decide what your next snack is going to be. kimt news 3's annalise johnson is learning about one sweet treat stand and joins us live to tell us about it á annalise? live katie á george á minne'sno'da is a shave ice truck here for the first time at rochesterfest. it's a family owned shop... and the kids are very hands on with running the business. "it's kind of nostalgia really. back in sioux city iowa where i grew up, we had one of these shaved ice trailers that we used to go to on hot summer night." the idea for shave ice shop 'minnesnoda' was born from childhood memories. "we came back to rochester and noticed there wasn't one here and so we talked to the family and thought what a great idea to give the boys some customer service experience, money management, sometimes the things they don't learn in school." the krause brothers... collin á dawson á and caiden are 17 á 14 á and 10 years old. with their parents nick and kim á they man the shop. "we made the boys do all the work. we had them go to the bank, present to the bank, write up a business plan, pick out the franchise, and the rest is history so its been a lot of work, but its been a lot of fun." "nonstop all day, whether its busy or not busy, we have to always communicate, work together." collin says he and his brothers are learning valuable skills like communication and money management. "out there in the real world with money and just knowing how to talk to people, just the the way working in business works." the krauses plan to keep up the summer venture into the future. "working together with my brothers and more bonding time with the family and stuff like that." the krause family tells me this is (not a snow cone or shaved ice... the proper team is shave ice. live in rochester annalise johnson kimt thank you annalise. minne"sno"da will be here for the final day of rochesterfest tomorrow á and they plan to be at silver lake