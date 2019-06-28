Clear
SEVERE WX : Heat Advisory - Flood Warning View Alerts

Family run shave ice stand

It's all in the family!

Posted: Jun 28, 2019 6:37 PM
Updated: Jun 28, 2019 6:37 PM
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

Speech to Text for Family run shave ice stand

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

annalise friday, and then we turn on heat. highs will soar back into the upper 80s and lower 90s for the weekend. with increasing dew points jumping into the 70s, the heat index could be near 100, if not above that. at times, we may see scattered showers and thunderstorm s over the weekend, but mainly mostly sunny skies. a cold front powers into the region by sunday night which may touch off more storms, some being strong. highs next week will stay above average, however, cooler than the weekend. tonight: partly cloudy, patchy fog lows: upper 60s winds: e 5á10 mph tomorrow: mostly sunny and early fog highs: around 90 winds: sw 5á10 tomorrow night: partly cloudy, slight rochfest here at rochesterfest it can be tough to decide what your next snack is going to be. kimt news 3's annalise johnson is learning about one sweet treat stand and joins us live to tell us about it á annalise? live katie á george á minne'sno'da is a shave ice truck here for the first time at rochesterfest. it's a family owned shop... and the kids are very hands on with running the business. "it's kind of nostalgia really. back in sioux city iowa where i grew up, we had one of these shaved ice trailers that we used to go to on hot summer night." the idea for shave ice shop 'minnesnoda' was born from childhood memories. "we came back to rochester and noticed there wasn't one here and so we talked to the family and thought what a great idea to give the boys some customer service experience, money management, sometimes the things they don't learn in school." the krause brothers... collin á dawson á and caiden are 17 á 14 á and 10 years old. with their parents nick and kim á they man the shop. "we made the boys do all the work. we had them go to the bank, present to the bank, write up a business plan, pick out the franchise, and the rest is history so its been a lot of work, but its been a lot of fun." "nonstop all day, whether its busy or not busy, we have to always communicate, work together." collin says he and his brothers are learning valuable skills like communication and money management. "out there in the real world with money and just knowing how to talk to people, just the the way working in business works." the krauses plan to keep up the summer venture into the future. "working together with my brothers and more bonding time with the family and stuff like that." the krause family tells me this is (not a snow cone or shaved ice... the proper team is shave ice. live in rochester annalise johnson kimt thank you annalise. minne"sno"da will be here for the final day of rochesterfest tomorrow á and they plan to be at silver lake
Mason City
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 90°
Albert Lea
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 82°
Austin
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 83°
Charles City
Few Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 87°
Rochester
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 76°
Tracking a very hot and muggy weekend ahead
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Kasson flooding

Image

Former Mayor Brede will be grand marshall

Image

Family run shave ice stand

Image

Backyard flooding

Image

Prepping for the Parade

Image

Beating the Heat with A/C

Image

Cows float downstream during flooding

Image

Flooding in Southeast Rochester

Image

Staying safe in the heat

Image

Rochesterfest hoping to keep up with city's growth

Community Events