Speech to Text for Backyard flooding

in southeast rochester. you can see the roads are practically iimpassable. and highway 52 (is closed in both directions just north of rochester.... you can see how high the floodwaters were just before authorities closed off the roadway. and this is what it looks like in pine island today.. this neighborhood has actually been evacuated and the american legion has set up an emergency shelter in town. anyone wanting to sandbag should report to the city shop. tonight: partly cloudy, patchy fog lows: upper 60s winds: e 5á10 mph tomorrow: mostly sunny and early fog highs: around 90 winds: sw 5á10 tomorrow night: partly cloudy, slight chance of the other big story we're following today á flooding that's impacting many local communities. just look at this video from kimt's drone 3 over the zumbro river... i was in kasson earlier today á where i talked with one family who got quite the shock this morning.xxx when the dorenkamps woke up this morning á this is what they saw. their backyard looking more like a river. "all the sudden i hear, miss you gotta come see this, look at our back yard. and we come out on the deck." and they saw this. their backyard áunderwater. "shocking. i mean we kind of had an idea. we knew the creek was back there when we moved in." but they never imagined water from the creek would creep this close to their house. "it's crazy." crazy is right. but as they start the long cleanáup process á melissa is staying postive á saying it could be worse. praise god. we have no water in our house. there's no sewage coming up through our drain, i can't explain that, most of our neighbors do have that going on right now./// as the dorenkamps and other families begin the cleanáup process á help is available. the american red cross is handing out flood cleanáup kits in dodge county. you can get the kits at the kasson fire department á the mantorville fire deparment á and the dodge county highway department. you can pick them up tomorrow from nine to noon while supplies last./// tonight á nearly 60 cows in olmsted county