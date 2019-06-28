Speech to Text for Prepping for the Parade

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

continues this evening here á at soldiers field á tomorrow is the big parade. dozens of floats will be on display... káiámát news three's jeremiah wilcox joins us live... he was lucky enough to get a sneak peak at a spooky motorcade. katie á i spoke to one organization with a float in the parade... they are pulling out all the stops á á and adding last minute touches to their float. in hopes of bringing magical mystery to this years parade. vo: it's crunch time for paul and regan little á as they finalize their float. sot: rustic and spooky vo:the duo owns a haunted house in fountain. this weekend is their first time bringing "nightmare on first street" to rochesterfest. nat:knife sot: we're looking forward to seeing what it's going to be like to be at that big of a parade. since we never done that big of a one before. vo: they might even give you a good scare... but don't be alarmed á it's all for a worthy cause. sot: all the money that we gather we give away. so it's become a family project in order to raise money for different organizations. vo: with rochesterfest 2019's theme being "a magical time." ... the little's are bringing a mix of halloween haunts and magic to the grand parade. the haunted house is held late october á into early novemebr. and organizers tell me á you should be prepared to have your pants scared off. reporting live in rochester jeremiah wilcox kimt news. thank you jeremiah. they don't want to give all of it away... so be sure to head out to the rochesterfest parade tomorrow á it begins at 2 pm á there you will be able to see the scary float.