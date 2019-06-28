Speech to Text for Beating the Heat with A/C

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

expected to hit triple digits this weekend á air conditioning is our best chance at escaping the sweltering weather. kimt news 3's alex jirgens followed a technician to find out what you need to know before cranking your aác. xxx nat of fan running air conditioners offer welcome blasts of cold air during the hottest days. "it's very efficient." sue eastman and her husband have used their aác a few times already this year. even if their electric bill goes up during the summer months á the eastmans say it's worth it. "probably between 80 dollars at the lowest, to about 180 at the highest. but that's not bad. it's not a big house, but it does real well." but before you turn this on á there are a couple things you might need to know before you try to stay cool. tom clevenger with mechanical air systems has been performing preventive maintenance checkups on units. he says there are some basic maintenance tips someone can perform. "make sure you're outside condenser coil is clean, your filter's changed, doesn't hurt to get on a maintenance plan that way it's done every year so you don't have to worry about it." if you have a window unit á clevenger says it's somewhat limited on personal maintenance compared to an outside unit. "most of the window units don't even have service ports. the best thing you can do is keep the coil clean. when they go out, they go out and you have to buy a new one." if you're looking