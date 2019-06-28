Clear
SEVERE WX : Heat Advisory - Flood Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Cows float downstream during flooding

Video posted online shows several cows being swiftly pushed downriver in the current.

Posted: Jun 28, 2019 4:58 PM
Updated: Jun 28, 2019 4:58 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson
Mason City
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 94°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 86°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 86°
Charles City
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 86°
Rochester
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 76°
Tracking a very hot and muggy weekend ahead
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Prepping for the Parade

Image

Beating the Heat with A/C

Image

Cows float downstream during flooding

Image

Flooding in Southeast Rochester

Image

Staying safe in the heat

Image

Rochesterfest hoping to keep up with city's growth

Image

KIMT's George Mallet interviews presidential hopeful Amy Klobuchar

Image

Drone footage: Olmsted County field flooding

Image

Gift Helps Fund New Center for Women's Health

Image

Flooding video: Road washed out in Dodge Co.

Community Events