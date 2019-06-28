Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Live Eye - Tower Cams
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Submit Closings
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
Dr. Oz
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
Clear
Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Live Eye - Tower Cams
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Submit Closings
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
Dr. Oz
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
SEVERE WX : Heat Advisory - Flood Warning
View Alerts
STREAMING NOW:
Watch Now
Cows float downstream during flooding
Video posted online shows several cows being swiftly pushed downriver in the current.
Posted: Jun 28, 2019 4:58 PM
Updated: Jun 28, 2019 4:58 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson
Mason City
Clear
88°
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 94°
More Weather
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
81°
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 86°
More Weather
Austin
Scattered Clouds
82°
Hi: 85° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 86°
More Weather
Charles City
Clear
82°
Hi: 82° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 86°
More Weather
Rochester
Overcast
76°
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 76°
More Weather
Tracking a very hot and muggy weekend ahead
Radar
Eye in the sky
Most Popular Stories
More than 7 inches of rain close roads, cause flash flooding in SE Minnesota
Flood images and drone video after 7 inches of rain fell in SE Minnesota
Clear Lake police: 2 charged in relation to vehicle found in lake
Thursday marked 24 years since KIMT anchor Jodi Huisentruit went missing on her way to work
North Iowa theatre institutes 'no bags and backpacks' policy
60 cattle swept downriver in southern Minnesota flooding (with video)
Police say missing Utah college student was killed, man arrested
Prosecutors: NE Iowa recycler cheated customers out of deposit money
US 52 closed near Pine Island
A once-in-a-lifetime flight in a restored B-17 bomber in North Iowa
Latest Video
Prepping for the Parade
Beating the Heat with A/C
Cows float downstream during flooding
Flooding in Southeast Rochester
Staying safe in the heat
Rochesterfest hoping to keep up with city's growth
KIMT's George Mallet interviews presidential hopeful Amy Klobuchar
Drone footage: Olmsted County field flooding
Gift Helps Fund New Center for Women's Health
Flooding video: Road washed out in Dodge Co.
Community Events