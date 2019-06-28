Clear
SEVERE WX : Heat Advisory - Flood Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Flooding in Southeast Rochester

Residents are thankful some of the water didn't end up in their homes.

Posted: Jun 28, 2019 4:50 PM
Updated: Jun 28, 2019 4:50 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

Speech to Text for Flooding in Southeast Rochester

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

rochester many of them woke up to high water in their backyard. jean winters is one of them. she has lived in this house for more than 40 years and says she has never seen anything like this.xxx "and when i got out the door and there was water. i was just way overwhelmed i just sported back into the house." she says luckily no water has made it into her house. as long as badger run creek doesn't continue to raise... she and her neighbor should be fine. and let's toss things to kimt news three's brooke mckivergan in our rochester studio for a look at your local news headlines./// continuing our coverage
Mason City
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 94°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 86°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 86°
Charles City
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 86°
Rochester
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 76°
Tracking a very hot and muggy weekend ahead
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Prepping for the Parade

Image

Beating the Heat with A/C

Image

Cows float downstream during flooding

Image

Flooding in Southeast Rochester

Image

Staying safe in the heat

Image

Rochesterfest hoping to keep up with city's growth

Image

KIMT's George Mallet interviews presidential hopeful Amy Klobuchar

Image

Drone footage: Olmsted County field flooding

Image

Gift Helps Fund New Center for Women's Health

Image

Flooding video: Road washed out in Dodge Co.

Community Events